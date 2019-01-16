Have a blast at Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends

Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort begins this Friday. Our host Jason Carr got a look at some of the festivities planned for the first weekend.

There will be some monkey business with Kim Petrie the owner of the Monkey Business food truck who will be in Campus Martius this weekend. Petrie showed off some of the diffrent treats that will be served at the Winter Blast Wekends. "We have regular sugar donuts, freak shakes and the donut dump," said Petrie. The donut dump is a bowl with donuts, topped with ice cream, and more! Petrie also demostrated how she successfully makes fresh donut inside the food truck.

Carr caught up with festival producer Jonathan Witz at the marshmallow pit. Witz said the marshmallow pits have been a tradition since the beginning of Winter Blast. "We've had this since 2005," said Witz. "We saw this at a festival in Montreal and its been apart of our festival ever since." Witz also discussed the new things this year for the event. "We're four weekends now and we will mix our attractions each week."

For more information about the Quicken Loans Winter Blast festival, including dates and times, visit their website winterblast.com.