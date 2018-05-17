Have a question about your pet?

Our friend Kelly Myers from the Michigan Humane Society joined us today to share a few tips and tricks when it comes to caring for our pets.

Dogs love the outdoors, and after a long winter many may have cabin fever. So you let your dog outside for a few hours, but many owners worried about fleas and ticks. To prevent fleas and tick from latching onto your dog, Kelly said to check your pet for ticks daily and remove them. You will also want to reduce tick habitat in your yard. In some cases symptoms may not appear for 7-21 days. Always talk to your Vet about ways to prevent fleas, ticks, and Lyme Disease.

Grooming nails can be a hassle for any pet owner. Myers says the best way to get the job done is slowly gain the trust with your animals that getting their nails clipped is a positive experience and not a scary one. First get the nails very short with a vet visit. Then once you are at home get them familiar with you touching their paws and nails. For the first cut start of with just one nail. then slowly cut more nails as time goes on. This is a time consuming process, but it is worth it in the long run.

The Michigan Humane Society has veterinary care services at their locations in Westland, Rochester Hills and Detroit. To make an appointment and to learn about all of the programs they offer and more pet care tips, visit their website MichiganHumane.org or call 866-M HUMANE.