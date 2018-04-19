Have a question about your pet? Ask a vet!

If you have questions about your pet, at Live in the D, you can "Ask A Vet". We were joined by Doctor Lara Silveri, a veterinarian with our friends at The Michigan Humane Society who was able to answer a couple questions from our viewers.

Heather asked about her cat Wheezy, and is looking for recommendations on how to get her cat to loose some weight! Doctor Silveri says pet obesity is a growing problem; almost 60% of cats are overweight. Feline obesity yields shorter lives. Obesity can cause stress, arthritis, and diseases of the endocrine, heart, and urinary systems. She also mentioned that you should avoid crash diets and instead consult your vet for a weight loss plan. Easy ways to start are: more exercise, healthier treats, and healthier pet food.

Lori wrote in about her 10 year-old Chihuahua, Bella. Lori wanted to ask if it is recommended to clean her dogs teeth at this age. Doctor Silveri says age isn't a factor in teeth cleaning and you should always have your dogs teeth cleaned. It will help your pets quality of life.

Pamala says, her dog has warts on her skin and under her neck and wants to know if she should get them checked out. Doctor Silveri says any kind of growth on your pet you should get checked out by a vet. It could be nothing, but it is always better to be safe.

The Michigan Humane Society has veterinary care services at their locations in Westland, Rochester HIlls, and Detroit. To make an appointment and to learn about all of the programs they offer, visit their website MichiganHumane.org