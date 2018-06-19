Have fun at GM River Days this weekend

This weekend, you have the chance to come to downtown Detroit and experience the annual summer event that brings thousands into the city every year. The GM River Days starts Friday, June 22nd. There will be all kinds of activities planned, along with the carnival that takes over part of downtown along Atwater. The CFO of Riverfront Conservancy, William Smith, joined us in studio to talk to us about River Days.

River Days started 12 years ago and the riverfront was still new. Smith says many didn't know about the riverfront and so it was important for people to know about the new public space. Each year more people come out and enjoy being along the river.

In addition to the carnival, music is a huge part of River Days. And Friday night is Ladies Night, because Kool and the Gang are coming to town! There will be performances from other artist as well throughout the weekend. Also, it is the eight year of Shimmer on the River, which is an annual fundraiser. There are general admission tickets and VIP tickets available. These tickets are some of the hottest tickets in town and they go fast. If you want your chance to win a pair of the tickets for Thursdays, June 21st click here

River Days is free on Friday before 5pm. The admission is $3 before 3pm and $5 after 5pm. It all starts Friday, June 22nd and runs through Sunday, June 24th.

Check out a preview of the music you can hear at River Days this weekend: Brielle Lesley and Brianna Lee singing "Rise-Up."