Have You Ever Wanted To See The Baseball Bats Of Legends?

Happening at Tigerfest this weekend on Saturday January 27, a one of a kind baseball experience created for the event by Louisville Slugger. We got to hear all of the exclusive details in the studio today from Anne Jewell, the Vice President and Executive Director of Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory. The museum is an interactive mobile museum. They customize the museum items depending on whatever city they are visiting.

Jewell brought some of the museum with her to show us. A few items that Jewell brought included contracts from some of the Tiger's "Greats," and a few gorgeous bats signed by some of the greatest baseball legends.

Louisville Slugger even makes custom bats, you can get one with your name on it! Visit their website for more details or visit the museum to have your own bat engraved right in front of you!

Tigerfest is happening tomorrow, Saturday January 27 at 11 am at Comerica Park.