Here's what's happening around the D this weekend

Make your weekend plans a little easier with a look at what's happening around the D. Rich Rice, the founder of Detroit event planning company Detroit by Design, joined us in studio to tell us about all the great things to do in Detroit this weekend.

Fresh off the World Cup hype, Manchester United is in Ann Arbor this weekend for a football match. This is one of the biggest rivalries in the English premiere league: Manchester United versus Liverpool FC. The game is Saturday, July 28th at The Big House. The kickoff is at 5pm, and tickets are $63.

We also have Mo Pop this weekend at the West Riverfront Park. This is for fans of the Indy Pop genre of music. There will be a lot of big performers like Bon Iver and Portugal. The Man among the dozen that will be there. Single day tickets start at $95.

If you're thirsty, glasses will be raised in Ypsilanti this weekend. The 21st Annual Michigan Summer Beer Festival will be at Riverside Park. There will be close to 150 Michigan breweries with more than 1,000 crafts beers. The event is Friday and Saturday, July 27th and 28th. Tickets start at $40 in advance for Friday night.

In Plymouth, things get more elegant when Concours D'Elegance of America rolls into the Inn at St. John's. The event is one of the biggest historical and classic car showcases. Presale tickets start at $35.

