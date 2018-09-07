Head to South Haven & explore the west side of the state

Looking for a new place to explore without the long road trip? You might consider South Haven, a gem of a destination in Michigan.

Our friend Scott Reinert, Executive Director of the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau, stopped by Live int the D to discuss how going to the west side of the state is really going to a hidden gem.

South Haven is an easy three-hour drive from Detroit and offers access to the beautiful waters of Lake Michigan. The small town is also known as the National Blueberry Capital, where people come from all over to pick their own berries or stop by the quaint shops to buy delicious treats like blueberry jam, coffee and barbecue sauce.

Fall and winter are optimal times to visit South Haven due to smaller crowds and the weather, which is still great all year round. Craft beer breweries and wineries draw cocktail connoisseurs to the area,

