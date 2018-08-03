Head to the beach party in the D and jam out with Roots Vibration

Feel like you're in a tropical vacation right here in Detroit at Campus Martius, where the Downtown Detroit Partnership has planned a beach party in the D. This is happening every Friday night for the rest of the summer.

Roots Vibration provides Caribbean sounds for the beach parties, and they joined us in the studio ahead of their performance tonight to tell us about the event. Band leader Winfred Julian says the event is all good vibes, good times and family fun! The party starts at 5 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m.

In the studio, they gave us a taste of the beach party by preforming a mashup of two of their songs, "Give Thanks" and "Island Girl." Again, if you want to see Roots Vibration live, head to Campus Martius starting at 5 p.m. every Friday through the end of August.