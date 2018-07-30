Head to the Belle Isle Art Fair this weekend

This weekend you have a chance to take the whole family to a one-of-a-kind event at one of Detroit's favorite landmarks. The Belle Isle Art Fair welcomes more than 100 juried artists from 20 different states, including artists from right here in our backyard.

Two of the artists, Collyn Debano and Donald Calloway, joined us live in studio to talk to us about the event and share some of their artworks.

Debano makes jewelry from plants. She searches for unique plants with shape and character right at Belle Ilse. She then uses the plants to cast and make jewelry with. Amoung the plants she uses are willow branches and succulents.

Calloway is a mixed-media artists who uses all kinds of found objects like spoons, bowls, forks, wood, table legs and more. He said his inspiration comes food, nature, and things that people call trash, which he transforms into art. You can find Calloway's art at the fair this weekend and also at Donald Calloway's Art Studio in Greektown.

The art fair is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. The fair takes place Saturday, August 4th and Sunday, August 5th. at Belle Isle.