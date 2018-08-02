Head to the D this weekend for some summer fun

With only a few weekends left before school starts, the next couple of weekends are packed with fun things to do. Our friend AJ Williams, the city, life and style editor of Michigan Chronicle and the blogger in chief of SingleBlackChick.com joined us in the studio to tell us all about the fun things to do around the D this weekend.

The National Association of Black Journalist convention is happening this weekend in Detroit and it's a special night with Detroit native KEM and special guest Tamar Braxton, who are a part of the event. You can catch them in concert at Chene Park. If you use the code NABJ18, you'll support the local chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. The concert is Friday at 8pm.

If you like beer or wine or both, you can get both at the Town Pump Tavern Beer & Wine Garden. This is the Detroit Beer & Wine Fest and at the event you can sample more than 100 beers and wines from more than 40 breweries across the globe. General admission tickets get you in an hour earlier and the cost is $55.

It's the sixth year for the Sidewalk Festival at the Artist Village. At the event there will be more than 45 groups and more than 100 individual artists will perform and display their form of art. It runs Friday and Saturday, August 3rd and 4th. The event is free and open to the public. The event takes place on Lasher in Detroit.

Looking for new, fun and creative ways to mix up vegan and vegetarian dishes? At the VegBash you can get free recipes cards and samples of vegan and vegetarian foods. This is a regional festival that will have vendors from Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. The event starts Saturday, August 4th at 11 am. Admission is $12.

