Healthy gift ideas

Looking for something healthy this holiday season? Our fitness expert Jody Trierweiler joined us in the studio with some great ideas.

If you're looking for fitness clothing Jody recommends Gazelle Sports which has five locations in Michigan. They also have the newest technology in headphones called, Trekz Air, the open-ear wireless bone conduction headphones. For those who like wine she suggests Fitvine wine. This is perfect for those who want to enjoy a glass without all the extra calories.

For more fitness information from Jody Trierweiler, check out her social media at Jody's Fitlife.