Hear about Caly Bevier's 'America's Got Talent' journey, new single

On Thursday's show Jason and Tati were joined by former "America's Got Talent" contestant Caly Bevier.

She received Simon Cowell's golden buzzer after her audition a couple years ago. She said she didn't expect to have gotten his first golden buzzer and was incredibly honored.

Bevier said being on the show opened up so many doors for her career.

She explained the whole process for auditioning for "America's Got Talent," which is similar to what is going to happen next Monday in Detroit at Cobo.

She told everyone that wants to audition to be confident in yourself and go after your dreams.

Bevier's new single is called "Head Held High" and it is about when someone is going through tough times they need to keep their head held high and look for the light at the end of the tunnel.

Auditions for "America's Got Talent" are being held Monday at Cobo Center in Detroit.