Show yourself some love with these recipes from the United Dairy Industry of Michigan

February is American Heart Month and our friends at the United Dairy Industry of Michigan have delicious ways to show your heart some "love." Tati Amare was joined by Bethany Thayer, the Director of the Henry Ford Center For Health Promotion And Disease Prevention to show us a few heart healthy recipes.

Dairy is important for getting the calcium that women women need. Amare asked Thayer how dairy can impact heart health: "When you hear about heart health you always hear about the plant based, but its plant based not plant only. A lot of the research, decades of research have shown when you include dairy in with your plant based diet, it helps protect against heart disease and high blood pressure."

Thayer brought in a recipe called Overnight Kefir Oats. This versatile recipe makes a delicious, easy grab and go breakfast or snack. Use any flavor Kefir (fermented dairy drink) that you want and whatever fruit and nuts you have on hand! See the recipe below,

Ingredients:

-1 1/3 cups blueberry kefir

-2/3 cup old fashioned rolled oats

-1/2 cup blueberries

-1/4 cup toasted slivered almond

Instructions:

-Combine kefir, oats, and blueberries in an air-tight container. Refrigerate overnight, at least 12 hours.

-Toast almonds by placing them in a dry sauté pan. Move the almonds frequently in the pan being careful to not burn.

-Divide kefir oats into two bowls (or portable containers) and top with toasted almonds. Enjoy!

Nutrition Information (per serving) Calories: 220, Carbohydrate: 28g (9% of DV), Protein: 8g (16%), Total Fat: 10g (15%), Saturated Fat: 1g (5%), Cholesterol: 0mg (0%), Sodium: 10mg (0%), Dietary Fiber: 6g (24%), Calcium: 8% *These values are approximate. Per serving, based on a 2,000 Calorie diet.

To find all the recipes and great ways to live a healthy life for you and your family, visit the website https://www.milkmeansmore.org/.