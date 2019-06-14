Heart of Detroit: Gail Rosenbloom Kaplan

Spending time in the hospital can be tough on anyone, but for children- it can be especially difficult. There is one local woman hoping to change that by using her talent in art to help patients in the healing process. Her name is Gail Rosenbloom Kaplan.

Gail stopped by this Friday morning to show the different types of artwork she creates with the children. "What I do is a sand art project and we have designs that we've created. We have colored sand which comes in 40 colors and the kids take off the stickers and apply the sand," said Gail.

Gail said it is the idea of being in an art studio that is calming for the children."When the kids know that I am in the hospital they know they are leaving their room, walking down the hall and coming into (an) art studio."

Another project the kids create are T-shirts. Gail draws whatever image the child wants and then they outline and paint it.

You can learn more about Gail by visiting her website, gailrosenbloomkaplan.com.