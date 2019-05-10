The local principal inspiring change in the Heart of Detroit

Sometimes all it takes is one moment that will change your life forever and for a man in Detroit, that's exactly what happened. Award-winning author Mitch Albom introduced us to Johnathon Matthews who's life was almost taken by an act of violence. However, this inspired him to do something in his community, to make sure others didn't suffer his same fate.

Johnathon Matthews grew up on the city's west side, he was a star student and had dreams of becoming a lawyer. However, his life took a twist when he went to a party on a college campus and was shot. Matthews nearly lost his life, but he decided to turn this tragic event into something positive.

Mathews eventually became the principal at a high school in the Detroit Public School Distric. The first thing he noticed in his role is that students in inner city neighborhoods lack hope which causes a lack of purpose.

To change this Matthews along with other administrators worked on restructuring overcrowded high schools to help make each student feel important and cared for. Smaller schools were created, and divided students into cohorts of 25. Matthews says, students began to feel like family to each other, violence dropped, and graduation rates soared.

"One of the great moments was this past weekend, when I drove up to Michigan State University and saw five of my former students graduate," said Matthews. "They were the first graduates of high school for their families and first graduates of college for their families."

Matthews believe he has now found his own purpose, to inspire his students every day right right here in the heart of Detroit.