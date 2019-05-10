Hearty laughs and true stories hit movie screens this weekend

We may not have spring-like weather this weekend, so why not check out one of the new movies hitting the screens. Thanks to our partners at MJR Digital Cinemas, movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss three movies that were released over the past two weeks.

First movie was "The Hustle" which stars Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson. The movie follows two European women who decide to work together to con men out of their money. They then set their sights on a billionaire while in the South of France. It is a gender-swapped remake of the 1988 movie "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine. Russell gave the movie three out of five reels.

Next was "Tolkien," starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins. Hoult plays J.R.R. Tolkien as a young man who finds friendship and literary inspiration in a group of school mates. He also finds love, as well as inspiration, in Collins' character, Edith Bratt. Russell gave the movie four out of five reels

Finally, Russell reviewed the Netflix film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" starring Zac Efron as the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. The story follows Elizabeth Kloefer, Bundy's former girlfriend, played by Collins. Smittened with Bundy, Kloefer slowly realizes that the man she is in love with is not the person she thought she knew. Russell said the movie is unsettling, but interesting, giving it four out of five reels.

To be one of Greg's prize winners, go to our Live In The D Facebook page or clickondetroit.com. You will see all of the contest rules there as well.

Check out when the movies are playing at an MJR Theatre near you by going to their website, mjrtheaters.com.

This article is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.