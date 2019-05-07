You and your dog are invited to the Michigan Humane Society Mutt March

It's time to start planning for what many may consider the pet party of the season. The Michigan Humane Society Mutt March is quickly approaching. Devan Bianco from the Michigan Humane Society joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss the event and brought a cute puppy along to help find him a forever home.

The Mutt March is Sunday, June 2, at the Edsel and Eleanor Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores. People can bring their dogs and walk around the location as long as the dogs have current vaccination records and are leashed. A new aspect of Mutt March will be an event in which children can interact with adoptable pets, and there will be new fundraising incentives as well. The Mutt March event helps support the Michigan Humane Society all year, providing supplies and services needed to help animals that are temporarily housed there.

Bianco also brought Rain, an 8-week-old Siberian Husky-German Shepard cross puppy. She is small now, but she will grow up to be about 50 to 75 pounds. She is extremely active and likes to talk. Rain is looking for a forever home like last week's pet, Mopsy, found. Mopsy, the 10-week-old pit bull mix was quickly adopted. The fees for Mopsy's adoption were covered by our friend, Mike Morse and The Mike Morse Law Firm.

The Mike Morse Law Firm pays the standard adoption fees of our featured pets. They would also like to help you with your legal issues. For more information please visit 855mikewins.com or 855-Mike-Wins.

This article was sponsored by the The Mike Morse Law Firm.