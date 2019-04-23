Give the gift of hope to animals at the Michigan Humane Society by becoming a Legacy member.

Helping pets in need can be rewarding and there are ways you can help them for years to come. Paula Durant from the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) joined Tati Amare and Jason Carr to discuss how to become a Legacy Society member.

Durant said as people generously donate to MHS, they still want to do more. A new way to help people continue to donate was created called the Legacy Society, which allows people to donate a portion of their IRA or 401k to MHS. There's even the ability to donate a portion of an estate after they have passed away. If you are a government employee, you can donate to MHS via the combined federal campaign. There is a monthly giving program and tribute programs as well.

Durant also brought in two bonded cats that needs a forever home. Their names are Dana and Abby, 6 and 8 year-old multi-colored brindle cats. They are a bonded pair, which means they were surrendered together and need to be adopted together. Whoever adopts these pets will not have to pay the standard adoption fees because those will be picked up by our friends at the Mike Morse Law Firm.

For information on Dana and Abby or any other adoptable pets visit michiganhumane.org.

