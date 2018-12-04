Help homeless pets find a home this holiday season with Michigan Humane Society

There are so many homeless pets that are waiting to find the perfect home this holiday season, and the Michigan Humane Society is hoping people will open their homes and their hearts to these pets. Anna Chrisman, from the Michigan Humane Society, was back with Jason Carr and Kim DeGiulio to explain how MHS is working hard to find homes for all adoptable pets.

Chrisman said MHS has a goal to get all pets that are available for adoption to be with their forever families by the end of December. Animals at all locations will be wearing jingle bells, and when a pet is adopted the bells will ring. Also if the animal has bells, adoption fees have been waived, hopefully helping to surpass the number of pets adopted last December which was almost 500.

Chrisman also brought June, a 3-month-old domestic short-hair kitten who's waiting for her forever family. She loves to snuggle and needs a home that is active and patient as she is a kitten who likes to play a lot. Last week's pet of the week, Aston, with the cute floppy ears was quickly adopted.

For more information on the Michigan Humane Society, please visit their website at www.michiganhumane.org.