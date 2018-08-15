Kids are getting a head start on life at Thrive By Five Detroit

Getting the kids in your life on the right track early is important and one way to do that is to enroll them in the right education programs early. Our friends at Thrive by Five Detroit can help your child get started. Live in the D's Tati Amare got a chance to speak with Thrive By Five Detroit's Deputy Director, Kecia Rorie, one of their teachers, Sherry Lowe, and the education manager, Lance Reed.

Thrive by Five Detroit is made up of five human service agencies that have come together to provide a head start and early head start in the city of Detroit for over 1,000 kids. Starfish Family Services is the leading agency behind Thrive by Five Detroit.

They do fun activities with the kids including making homemade play dough, which helps the children with their fine motor skills. They also use the play dough to learn letter recognition and hand eye coordination.

Families can start enrolling their children now. Classes start the first week of September. For more information on how to enroll, visit their website here. Or schedule an appointment by phone at 734-713-9740. They are also looking for passionate qualified people to be teachers.