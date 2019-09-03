There's a new event to help support animals in the D

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm

There's a Doggie Dash coming to town! What is it? Anna Crissman from the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) sat down to chat with Jason Carr and Tati Amare to explain. This is the first year for the Doggie Dash which was previously known as the Michigan Humane Society's "Mega March". This fundraiser will take place on Saturday, October 5th at Kensington Metro Park from 9 a.m. to noon. Filled with autumn themed activities, this family friendly walk helps support animals in the community.

Anna Crissman also brought along a 9-week-old kitten, Naveen, a domestic short hair, looking for a forever home. Our friends at Mike Morse Law Firm will pay the standard adoption fees.

Mike Morse Law Firm wants to help if you need legal support. Visit 855mikewins.com.