Madison District Public Schools help your kids avoid summer brain drain

Most kids love summer because they are out of school and are able to play all day and that could lead to something called "summer brain drain". Superintendent Randy Speck joined us in the studio on behalf of our friends from the Madison District Public Schools to give us a few tools to help avoid "summer brain drain".

Some of the things Speck suggested for elementary students is coloring, puzzles, writing, cooking and playing sports. For high school students he suggests getting a summer job, planning trips which could help with learning how to plan and make budgets.

Tati asked Speck what he thought about year-round schooling and he says that he thinks it's a great idea. What the school district has found is that it's the same amount of learning days, but they break it up differently so that students can retain information that they learn over the year.

For more information on the Madison District Public Schools and the programs that they offer you can visit their website http://madisonmakessense.com/

