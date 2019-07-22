Here are 3 ice cream sandwiches you have to try this summer!

Between warm fluffy waffles, jumbo-sized cookies, and freshly made donuts there are a lot of ways to make an ice cream sandwich. Michelle Oliver and Kim DeGiulio traveled around Metro Detroit to Find Your Fix for ice cream sandwiches. Here's where they went!

1) The Custard Hut's Hot Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

25947 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

This place is serving up an ice cream sandwich between two warm waffles. You get to pick everything that goes on it: waffle flavor, choice of ice cream, and even toppings to add to your sandwiches like fruity pebbles, fresh strawberries, toasted coconut, Nutella, and more. The Custard Hut, being primarily an ice cream shop, has a large variety of custards and ice creams that you can choose from.

2) Detroit Cookie Company's Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

23421 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220

The Detroit Cookie Company is known for their creative and delicious cookies, and now you can get your 2 of your favorite flavors with your choice of ice cream in the center. They also have a variety of sizes of cookies you can make your sandwich with, ranging from their regular size to the extra-large size, to the big mama ones that are the size of a dinner plate! Mix and match flavors to create your own custom sandwich.



3) The Donut Bar + Coffee's Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

856 E Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48083

Known for their beautiful, gourmet donuts, the Donut Bar + Coffee is bringing donuts to the next level offering a donut cone, a donut milkshake, and the donut ice cream sandwich. For their sandwiches, they use their classic vanilla glazed donut, which they slice in half and stuff the ice cream flavor of your choice. Their espresso caramel chip ice cream sandwich gives you an upgrade on the traditional coffee and donut breakfast.

