Here are some awesome Michigan-made gift ideas

Live in the D loves to encourage everyone to shop local this holiday season and to support your Michigan businesses all year round.

Joining Tati to look at some gift ideas from Michigan companies was Lisa Diggs, the founder of Buy Michigan Now.

The items she brought along are all on the interactive gift guide on her website.

The first item was apparel from the Detroit Shirt Company and a messenger bag from Detroit Scroll.

She also brought along toys like a model truck and airplane as well as a jigsaw puzzle.

Diggs said she brought along some of the best brittle you will ever taste. It's called Granny's Confection and comes in a gift set of three.

There was also some bourbon from Coppercraft Distillery in Holland as well as some wine from St. Julian Winery.

There is a pair of new books from Zingerman's and Under the Radar Michigan that Diggs brought on the show.

Diggs said you can't go wrong with giving an ornament as a gift this holiday season so she brought in ornaments from Pewabic Pottery and The Henry Ford.