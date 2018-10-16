Here are the expert solutions for scars

Unsightly scars can make people self-conscious and affect their self-confidence, but there are solutions. Halloween is a time when a lot of people tend to get scars while carving pumpkins, so we thought this was the perfect time to address this matter. Dr. Shaher Khan, a board certified plastic surgeon, joined us in the studio to tell us how we avoid getting a scar.

This holiday season, to avoid any pumpkin-related scars, Dr. Khan says that you should stay away from big knives and should invest in a small pumpkin carving kit instead. He also said not to use hydrogen peroxide, because it does clean the wound, but it hurts the good cells. Dr. Khan suggests that you should just wash the cut with soap and water, then apply a thin film of Neosporin. Dr. Khan showed us how he helped one patient who got bit by a dog. He took the patient to the emergency room, and he was able to revise the scar and he was able to heal the scar 10 days later and it disappeared.

For more information and to schedule your appointment with Dr. Khan, visit the website http://executiveplasticsurgeon.com/ or call 734-419-1615.