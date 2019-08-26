Here's how you can support a Detroit native while looking fashionable

Host Tati Amare had the chance to chat with Monttee Holland, a Detroit based award-winning fashion designer.

Monttee Holland is a the owner of the Tayion Collection. He was recently awarded the "Best in Show Award" from MAGIC Las Vegas. His collection features fashion-forward suits and overcoats.

Tayion Collection was chosen form 3000 applicants to attend a workshop at Macy's and was awarded a $10 million line of credit to expand and scale the collection with Macy's and other retailers.

You can find the collection online and on all social media platforms.

