Here is where you can taste the food of up and coming chefs!

There is a unique restaurant where you can dine on several courses while the chefs, servers and other staff are actually taking courses. This is, of course, at Courses Restaurant, part of our friends at the Culinary Institute of Michigan at Baker College in Port Huron.

Courses is a student-run restaurant, so they do it all from prepping to cooking to serving, with help from their instructors. It is the capstone course for the culinary program, giving the students some real-life experience before they head out to start their careers. Over the years they have won several awards including ACF Hot Food State Champions. The students here have aspirations to work at Michelin star restaurants, and become instructors themselves.

If you would like to check out Courses or the Culinary Institute of Michigan at Baker College in Port Huron, visit their website here.

