Expert Advice To Planning A Disney Trip

It's no secret that planning a trip to the "Happiest place on earth" can be a little daunting. There are all kinds of tickets, 4 different parks, and dozens of places to stay. So how do you get it right, and save money at the same time? Disney travel expert Christine Kline joined us in the studio today to help out.

There are a ton of factors that go into planning a Disney trip the smart way, including the right time to go. Christine shares with us that the best time to travel to Disney is actually in the late summer when local kids go back to school. The worst times to go are always the holidays because it's hardly enjoyable with the large crowds.

There are 3 different types of hotels on the Disney property: the deluxe, the moderate, and the value resort. The deluxe resorts being the most expensive, and the value resorts the cheapest.

There are also different types of tickets that you can purchase which include a base ticket and a park-hopper ticket. The base ticket is good for one specific park per day, and the park-hopper ticket allows you to visit any park per day. Christine recommends getting the basic ticket if you want to see everything you can in one park. If you want to just hit big attractions, you should go for the park-hopper ticket.

Magic Bands (park tickets, fast passes, and dining reservations all on a bracelet) are given out for free if you stay on park property.

To save money, always be on the lookout for Disney promotions throughout the year, such as 20% off hotel stay and free dining. Christine's secret is to always go for the hotel discount which will save you more money in the long run than going after a dining discount.

Want to know more? Visit Christine's website, or search Christine Kline Capture the Magic Vacations on Facebook.