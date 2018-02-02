Here's A Date Night Idea For You!

We had movie reviewer Greg Russell join us in the studio today to talk about all of the latest movies.

The first flick Russell talked about is the thriller called Winchester. The movie is based on a true story, and stars Helen Mirren. Mirren plays a member of the Winchester family who builds an enormous mansion to capture a number of ghosts and spirits.

Russell then went on to chat about the movie Bilal: A New Breed of Hero. The movie is an animated feature that centers around a little boy and his sister who end up going into slavery. Russell says this is a positive, motivational movie meant to put emphasis on the phrase "Never give up."

To enter to win Greg's Giveaways, go to our Live in the D Facebook page. Contest rules can be found on our website, http://clickondetroit.com