Here are 3 events you should check out this weekend!

With an extended Easter weekend, you may be wondering what you can do to get out of the house. Luckily for you, Rich Rice, the founder of the event planning company Detroit by Design stopped by the Live in the D studio to share some fun events that are happening this weekend. Here's what you can look forward to:

1) Bunnyville at the Detroit Zoo

The Easter bunny is going to be hanging out at the Detroit Zoo this Friday and Saturday. He has hidden over 100 Easter eggs around the zoo for the kids to find. The event is free with admission and also includes face painting and photo ops with the big bunny himself. They are also hosting a food drive, which last year allowed them to provide 6,000 meals to people in need. So bring a food donation to the zoo when you go.



2) Tyler Perry is performing "Madea's Farewell Play Tour" at the Fox Theater

Perry will bring his beloved characters to life on stage. This will be Perry's 21st stage play and you might want to check it out since he has announced this is the last year he plans to play the sassy grandmother, Madea. Curtains will rise Friday-Sunday and tickets start at $50.



3) Wine and Beer Stroll in Wyandotte

If good drinks, delicious food, and a nice stroll are your cup of tea, then you should head on down to Wyandotte this weekend. You can visit local restaurants and sample dishes paired with wine and beer. Nearly a dozen establishments are taking part. It's a self-guided walking tour of the downtown. It is happening from 6 pm -10 pm tonight. Tickets are $25. You sign up at Whiskeys on the Water.

