Here's a new way to garden without all that back-breaking work!

Say goodbye to back-breaking work of digging up the yard and stooping over to care for your veggies, herbs, and more. Behold the Vegepod, a raised garden bed with a built-in irrigation system! Tim Harris with Vegpod joined host Jason Carr in studio thanks to our friends at the Novi Home and Garden Show.

So how does it work? Well, it's raised to be at waist height so there is no need to bend over to do your gardening. It also has self-watering wicking beds underneath that can hold up to 8 gallons of water. Harris said it will self-water itself for up to 3 weeks, so you don't need to cancel your summer trip because you are worried about your plants. It also has a mist sprayer that is attached to the top of the canopy. The canopy also snaps down to the bed, providing a layer of protection against pests. Harris says you can plant almost any veggie in the box including tomatoes and carrots.

It comes in a variety of sizes. The Vegepod he brought in the studio was a medium size. The largest one is about 6' 7" in length, the medium is half that size, and the small is half the medium. Vegepod got it's big break when they got funded on the Australian Shark Tank TV show.

They will be at the Novi Home and Garden Show this weekend from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14th. For more information on the Novi Home and Garden, visit their website at www.novihomeshow.com.

This article was sponsored by the Novi Home and Garden Show.

