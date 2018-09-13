Everything that's going down in and around Detroit this weekend

AJ Williams, the City, Life and Style editor for the Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind singleblackchick.com, came back to visit Live In The D and talk about some of the fun events happening in and around the D.

Eastern Market is hosting the Fiz Fun Run,which supports the Detroit Edison Public School Academy. It's this Saturday along the Dequindre Cut. There’s a $30 fee to register and the fun run starts at 9a.m.

The dogs are getting in on the fun of Oktoberfest this weekend at Barktoberfest at Memorial Park in Royal Oak. It's a dog-friendly event that encourages you to bring your furry friends and enjoy beer, food and live music; dogs can also compete in a howl-a-ween costume contest. It takes place this Saturday and Sunday, and there is a $5 entry free.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Carpathia Club in Macomb County is where an authentic Oktoberfest will be celebrated. It's an authentic German celebration with a ceremonial keg tapping, beer stein hoisting competition, and a sauerkraut eating competition. There are dance performances and a kids zone as well. The Carpathia Club is on Utica Road north of 16 Mile.

If you like yoga and you like cats then you may want to head to Ann Arbor this weekend. Yoga With Cats is happening at the Tiny Lions Lounge & Adoption Center this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Participants that are 12 and older are invited. There is a $10 free to take part in the event. The is all in cooperation with the Humane Society of Huron Valley.

