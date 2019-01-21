Here's everything that's happening at the Auto Show in Detroit

Jason Carr and Tati Amare went live from the North American International Auto Show at the Cobo Center in downtown Detroit where there are beautiful SUV's, trucks and cars.

But there is so much more to experience. Carr went up in the Ford Exhibit to try out The Ranger Scramble Net and he went through the tunnel to show you what it looks like from the inside!

Amare was at the GM Exhibit with Bill Golling the Chairman of the North American International Auto Show to share more information about what is coming next year. This year will be the final winter Auto Show in Detroit and the next Auto Show won't be until June of 2020. The first show in June will stretch way beyond the walls of Cobo Center. It will spread to Campus Martius, Hart Plaza and Grand Circus Park. There will be outdoor ride and drive exhibits, off-road challenges and even live entertainment.

Golling said they decided to move the Auto Show to the summer because it can move from one static location to a more dynamic experience with more interaction. They also have some interactive displays at the Winter Auto Show this year with tracks on the floor and a lot of familiy activites. Golling said he is most excited to have the opportunity to spread the show out across 14 acres in the city of Detroit and people will have the chance to drive the vehicles as well.

The North American International Auto Show runs from Jan. 14-27 at the Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.