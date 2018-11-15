Here's how to decorate your home for the holidays

Now is the time to dress up your home for the holidays and our friends at English Gardens have everything to make your home stand out. We welcomed back Rick Vespa, Vice President of English Gardens, to help us get our home holiday-ready.

English Gardens has five stores in the Detroit metro area and has been around since 1954. They are known for all the plants and garden supplies you would typically buy in the spring, but they have plenty of items for the holidays, as well.

They have hostess gifts and decor as well as a florist who creates beautiful arrangements. For Christmas, they have a variety of lights you can choose from to decorate the outside of your home. They even have battery-powered lights that will light up your house for the whole season, as well as Bluetooth programmable lighting. To decorate your tree, English Gardens has an assortment of ornaments.

To find the English Gardens nearest to you, see their specials, and all they have to offer visit their website at englishgardens.com.