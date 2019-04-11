Here's how to enjoy the growing outdoor living trend!

Mother nature may be playing games with us lately with roller coaster temperatures, but soon the game will be up and the weather will stay warmer and you'll want to spend more time outdoors and out on the deck. Wood was the original way to go, but now there is something new! Joining host Jason Carr in the studio is home expert Lou Manfredini from our friends at Trex.

Trex is 95% made out of recycled material including grocery bags, wood pulp, and sawdust. While regular wood is great, it requires a lot of effort to stain and maintain it. Trex will not change color over time thanks to the way it is made. All that is required to maintain it is soap and water.

Manfredini explained that adding a deck is always an added value for your home. There are more Trex- pro deck builders in Detroit than any other market in the country, meaning that these are contractors that know what they're talking about.

There is a new Trex collection for 2019 that has new colors and is more affordable than previous collections.

To find Trex products or a builder in your area, visit trex.com.

