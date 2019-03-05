Here's how to fund your next big home improvement project!

Did you know you could find money in your home? You can do it by refinancing! Our friend David Hall, of Hall Financial, joined host Tati Amare in the studio to explain why this is a great time to do it.

Rates have recently hit a 10-month low so 2019 is the time to refinance. "What we've found is a lot of folks are calling in and asking about potentially making some home improvements, doing some different things with the equity they've built in their house," said Hall.

Hall also pointed out that not only are interest rates low, but home equity is really high. You can use the extra equity to add an addition or renovate a room. In terms of numbers, Hall says that the rule of thumb is for every $10,000 you borrow it's an extra $50 a month on a 30-year mortgage. Hall recommended talking with a local real estate agent to make sure you can get your money back out of your home improvement project.

What about buying a cottage up north for a fun getaway? Hall says now is a good time to purchase a second home. You will only need to put 10% down. It's not really much different than purchasing your first home.

To learn more about how you can find money in your home by refinancing visit davidhallmortgage.com.

