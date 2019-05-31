Here's how to get your fill of food at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix!

Between all of the exciting races and fun activities, you are sure to work up quite an appetite! To fuel up, you should head on down to the Muse Drive Food Rally in the Alley on Muse Drive right by the Meijer Fan Zone.

There are over 10 different food trucks there including: Andiamo Pizza Pie, Big Dog Hot Dogs, Chick-A-Dee Chicken, Cinnamon Nuts & More, Different Twist Pretzels, Island Noodles, J&J concessions, Jackson 5 Star Catering BBQ & Motown, Metro Beverage Company, Motor City Casino High Octane Food Truck, and Scoopers Ice Cream. Plus there will be more food vendors located throughout the island. Beverages and cocktails are available at the Ann Arbor Distillery tent.

Some food highlights include Andiamo's toasted ravioli smothered in marinara sauce, their Kale Power Up bowl for those looking for a healthier option, and their Resee's Peanut Butter Cup cannolis for dessert. The Different Twist Pretzel company had some deliciously buttery pretzels that come in both the sweet and savory variety, including one topped with cheese and pepperoni. Chick-A-Dee serves up tender white meat fried chicken on a stick. Each stick weighs 3/4 lb., so come hungry!

Prices vary from $5 -$15, and they take both cash and credit.

