Here's how you can clean up your diet this Spring

This time of year is popular for spring cleaning your home, but it's also a perfect time to clean up your diet and eating habits. We've enlisted the help of Dr. Ian Smith, Physician, New York Times Best Selling Author, among many other credits to share his new book The Clean 20 to help us get started.

Clean eating means eating less processed food with no antibiotics, no hormones or synthetic ingredients.

The Clean 20 is 20 days, 20 clean foods, total transformation. It's a program about clean eating and reducing the amount of processed foods that we are eating. The program is affordable, easy to follow, and flexible-you decide what your 20 clean foods are.

Smith brought in a few of The Clean 20 items to show us such as lentils, popcorn, and whole grain bread. He also brought some dishes that you can make with The Clean 20 foods like halibut, an omelet, a citrus salad, and a chicken sandwich.

The average weight loss with this program is 10 pounds in 20 days!

To find out more about the program and exchange recipes with others, join The Clean 20 group on Facebook or pick up a copy of Dr. Smith's book.