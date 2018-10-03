Here's how you can tailgate in style!

It's tailgating season, and what better way to enjoy it than with a giant RV like the Wolf Pack Toy Hauler. Our friends at the Michigan Association of Recreational Vehicles and Campgrounds brought on to the Local 4 Plaza. It was decked out with tons of party platters from Tubby's.

Joe Aigner, from Lloyd Bridges Traveland in Chelsea, joined us to discuss the RV and Camping show in Novi at the Suburban Collection Showplace. The show starts at 2 p.m. today October 3, 2018, and goes through 6 p.m. on Sunday October 7, 2018 . Aigner says now is a great time to buy thanks to a variety of deals. For more information on the event, visit marvac.org.