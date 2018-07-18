Here's what to do after rehab

Staying healthy is important, however, many families have a loved one who will have a health-related experience that leads to short-term re-hab, and before they return home, there are important steps they should take to have a safe recovery. Our friends at Lourdes Senior Community Center in Waterford--Regina Mallett and Kristin Durand--have some great guidelines to help you or a loved one prepare.

Lourdes has been around servicing seniors for 50 years and is located on 55 acres of lake front property. They is a full health care continuum with a faith-based support system. They have independent living, assisted living, secured memory care, long-term care, and long-term and short-term rehabilitation.

After a person receives short-term rehabilitation the work is not done. People will sometimes require additional therapy and familial support to fully regain their independence following rehabilitation.

In therapy, people can learn tips like setting an egg timer to remind them to take their medicine. Another thing they recommend is a pill sorter, a device that has several marked containers so you can organize your pills by day and keep track of when you take them.

They also recommend you keep important medical information in a Ziploc bag in your freezer or fridge. This is so that in case of an emergency and EMS come in and you are unconscious or not able to respond, they can get all of your important information. Put a note on the outside of your fridge as well so the EMS knows it is inside.

There are also plenty of tools that you can use to make life easier following rehabilitation including a reacher, which is a long metal arm with a claw on the end. This allows you to reach things that are up high or down low so people do not have to use a stepladder or bend down which are potentially hazardous. There are lots of other long-handled items like shoe horns and bath scrubbers that people can use as well. Grab bars are another tool people should consider installing through out the home for extra support. A shower chair is a great tool as well to prevent falling in the bath.

Lourdes is having a free event for mature drivers called Car Fit, which is happening on Monday, July 23rd, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is to help people figure out if their car is the right fit for them, and give them useful safety tips and features they can implement in their vehicle. You can register at 248-758-7065.

For more information, visit their website at lourdesseniorcommunity.org.