Here's what you can nosh on at Winter Blast Weekends!

If you are headed down to Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends, you may be thinking about what you are going to eat while you are down there, well our Michelle Oliver certainly was. She headed down to Winter Blast today to see what they had.

The Nosh Pit opened it's doors a little early for Michelle and showed off their vegan and vegetarian food. They had a dairy free mac and cheese, and some scrumptous vegan cupcakes. Hero or Villain is also there dishing up their tasty sandwiches. Here is the line up for the rest of the Winter Blast Weekends:

Jan. 18 - 21

The Nosh Pit

Hero or Villain

Beans & Cornbread

Fortune Cookin'

Jan. 25 - 27

Hero or Villain

The Nosh Pit

Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine

Feb. 8 - 10

Beans & Cornbread

Bigalora

Hero or Villain

Buffy's Mexicasian Grill

The Nosh Pit

Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine

Feb. 15 - 17