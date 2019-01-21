Here's what you can nosh on at Winter Blast Weekends!

If you are headed down to Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekends, you may be thinking about what you are going to eat while you are down there, well our Michelle Oliver certainly was. She headed down to Winter Blast today to see what they had.
The Nosh Pit opened it's doors a little early for Michelle and showed off their vegan and vegetarian food. They had a dairy free mac and cheese, and some scrumptous vegan cupcakes. Hero or Villain is also there dishing up their tasty sandwiches. Here is the line up for the rest of the Winter Blast Weekends:
Jan. 18 - 21
- The Nosh Pit
- Hero or Villain
- Beans & Cornbread
- Fortune Cookin'
Jan. 25 - 27
- Hero or Villain
- The Nosh Pit
- Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine
Feb. 8 - 10
- Beans & Cornbread
- Bigalora
- Hero or Villain
- Buffy's Mexicasian Grill
- The Nosh Pit
- Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine
Feb. 15 - 17
- Imperial Ferndale
- Chick a D
- The Monkey Truck