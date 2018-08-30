Here's what you need to know about Ford Arts, Beats & Eats in Royal Oak

It’s almost Labor Day weekend, which means the streets of downtown Royal Oak will be filled with food, music and fun at the 21st annual Ford Arts, Beats & Eats. This year will offer all of the great family fun you expect at Arts, Beats & Eats, plus a couple of new, cool features that are sure to entertain you.

There will be over 100 artists from around the country, Canada and Mexico participating in the Juried Fine Arts Show. As for the beats, some big names are bringing their hits to the D to help you rock into fall. Performers include classic rock icon Eddie Money, R&B legends The Spinners and '90s rockers Everclear and The Gin Blossoms which will surely have you going down memory lane.

Plus there will be hundreds of bands and singers performing. If you have a particular genre of music you like, they will have it on one of the 9 performance stages.

A new event happening this year is the three-night silent disco, where everyone will be wearing a headset and dancing the night away - without bothering the neighbors.

Ford Arts, Beats & Eats will be open Friday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit this website.