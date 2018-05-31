Here's what's happening around the D this weekend!

Trying to come up with something fun to do this weekend? Rich Rice the founder of the event planing company Detroit by Design joined us in the studio to tell us what's going on around the D this weekend.

The biggest event of the weekend is happening at Belle Isle! The Detroit Grand Prix will be all weekend long, starting Friday June 1st and lasting through Sunday June 3rd. To purchase your tickets go to www.detroitgp.com

Have a night of laughs with over 100 performers with the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival in Hamtramack. The show which takes place at Planet Ant will feature comedy blocks, workshops, after dance parties and more. Check it out May 31st through June 3rd.

Artist show consider getting Artsy on the Eastside! ART! Macomb will have Vendor Artist, food music and more at the event and a lot of cool artwork to see. All happening in Mt.Celmens this weekend.

Additionally the African American Museum is in it 23rd of celebration. At its event you will see a showcase of art work and food honoring historic black businesses this Saturday June 2nd.

Finally, If you are a Michael Jackson fan you may want to head over to Pontiac this weekend. There will be what is heard to be the biggest MJ tribute with lights, dancing, music and more. The tribute will be at the Flagstar Strand Theater Saturday June 2nd and 8pm.

You can always check whats going on around the D by going to the live guide at clickondetroit.com/liveguide