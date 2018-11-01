Here's what's happening around the D to kick off November

Halloween has come and gone so it's time to look at what's happening around the D.

Rich Rice, the founder of event planning company Detroit by Design, is back on Live in the D to tell us about all of the events happening this weekend.

There's a big rally happening on Belle Isle this weekend. It's being dubbed "The World's Largest Food Truck Rally." More than 65 food trucks will be on the island this Sunday starting at noon.

A big event will be bringing in thousands of people to Cobo Center this weekend. It's Youmacon and it is like a comic-con, but instead of celebrating comics and super heroes, it is celebrating Japanese popular culture. There is anime and Japanese-style artwork and cartoons. Youmacon runs through Sunday and ticket prices vary by day.

Celebrating all cultures across the globe is the focus of a festival in Wayne County. It's the "Canton International Festival." It will celebrate diversity through dance, music and vocal performances. The show is Saturday at the Village theater at Cherry Hill in Canton.

Head out to Macomb County if you want to learn more about pets.The event is called "People, Pets, and Vets" at Macomb Community College. There will nearly three dozen exhibits featuring all kinds of information about pets. People can also learn about exotic animals at the event. It will be Saturday at 11 a.m.