From bike races to art in the park, it's all happening in the D this weekend

It's Thursday so you are probably in the midst of making your weekend plans and wondering what you should do! So we invited Rich Rice, the founder of the event planning company, Detroit By Design, to let us know What's Happening Around the D.

Art in the Park - This event is one of Michigan's biggest art festivals, and it is happening this weekend. Art in the park is taking place in Plymouth and hosts works from more than 400 artists from all over the country. The festival is in its 40th year and will also showcase plenty of food to compliment all that art. It kicks off this Friday and runs through the weekend.

Palmer Woods and Home Garden Tour - If you are a fan of summer blooms then you'll want to check out this event. Ten homes in the historic Plamer Woods district of Detroit will be opening their doors to the public for 2 days. Guests can expect a weekend filled with historic architecture and elegant gardens along with live music, food, and libations. It starts Saturday night with a sneak peek and runs all day Sunday. Ticket prices vary by day so visit the Palmer Woods website for more information.

The DSO at the Historic Ford House - There is another event happening in a historic home, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will be holding a concert at the Ford home in Grosse Pointe Shores. Friday and Saturday you can catch various concerts out by the lake on Grosse Pointe Shores as well as a beer garden, activities for kids, and fireworks. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for kids. The DSO has been doing this for 10 years.

Festa Italiana - Celebrate Italian heritage and enjoy your favorite Italian dishes at the Festa Italiana happening this weekend at Freedom Hill County Park. From Friday through Sunday you can enjoy Italian food favorites like meatballs, cannolis, and wine all in one place. There will also be musical entertainment and a Family Fun Zone for kids. Admission is free.

2019 Cycling Championships - Happening at Beacon Park this weekend is the 2019 Detroit Cycling Championships. Whether you are an expert or a complete amateur, you are welcome to come down and roll through the heart of Detroit. There will be a kids race, food trucks, a free cornhole tournament, and a Family Fun Zone. It is happening this Saturday at 10 am and it's free to attend.

