Here's where to get help caring for aging loved ones in the D

Caring for our aging loved ones can be a big responsibility but there is a program that's making a difference in Wayne County. Reverend Lonnie Peek, Jr. joined us on behalf of our friends at Wayne County Community College District to tell us what the Detroit Area Agency on Aging (DAAA) provides.

The DAAA was established iin 1980 and is a non-profit agency serving older persons, adults with disabilities, and caregivers. They have a call center to help find local resources, nutrition services such as Meals On Wheels, health and wellness workshops, and support for grandparents raising grandchildren.

For more information call (313) 446-4444 or go to the website detroitseniorsolution.org