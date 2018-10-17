Here's where you can celebrate National Pizza Month in a BIG way!

At Big Al's Pizzeria they like to go big...I mean really BIG! They have become known for their giant slice of pizza that comes in at 24" long. Some words people use to describe it are "gargantuan," "huge" and "awesome."

"We wanted to be different, we wanted to stand out, we didn't want to be like every other pizza place in the area," explains Ali "Big Al" Saleh, one of the owners.



He and his business partner Mussa Mustapha, we sitting down with a good friend of their's, Fred Sareini, when he pitched them the idea of doing a giant slice of pizza.



"Me and my partner looked at him like, are you nuts? What does that even mean?" recalls Saleh, but they set about trying to make it. After some trial and error, Fred came in with a specialized pan with ridges to mark how big the slice should be and it changed the game. They finally had their big slice.



"To tell you the truth, it just blew up," says owner Mussa Mustapha. " Instagram was blowing up and everyone wanted to try it."



In terms of eating this big slice, they often cut it up into more manageable slices for their guests. However, some brave souls like to dive into it like the giant slice as it is.

All their toppings are halal, and they are happy to top it with whatever you'd like. They also have broasted chicken and loaded fries which are very popular as well.

Big Al's Pizzeria is located at 27344 Ford Road, near the corner of Ford and Inkster in Dearborn Heights.

