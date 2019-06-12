Here's where you can chow down when you're at Kalahari Resorts!

Whether you are taking a quick break from the slides to grab a bite to eat, or you want to sit down to a nice meal after a fun packed day, Kalahari has something for you. They have several different eateries both in and out of the water park.

If you are looking for a buffet of food, their Great Karoo is the place for you. The buffet is connected to their main lobby and serves both breakfast and dinner. Another sit-down restaurant is their Ivory Coast Restaurant which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They serve a variety of dishes from their fish tacos to stir fry.

Their newest restaurant is the B-Lux Grill and Bar. It is known for its monstrous burgers and shakes. Their mushroom swiss burger features a juicy patty topped with roasted portobello mushrooms and smothered in a creamy Swiss cheese fondue. The milkshakes are definitely eyecatchers with everything from popcorn to a whole donut perched on top. They come in both an adult (alcoholic) and kid-friendly (non-alcoholic) varieties.

They also have a couple of bars on the premises, as well as a couple of smaller eateries inside the waterpark. For dessert, you can pop on over to the Candy Hut which features a wide range of sweet treats from classics like ice cream and caramel apples to interesting ones like chocolate covered jalapenos.

No matter your mood, Kalahari has something for you.

