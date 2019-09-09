Here's where you can hear an award winning artist and support those with disabilities

Jill Jack and her band joined hosts Jason Carr and Tati Amare for Music Monday and to chat about her upcoming show.

Jill Jack and her band will be performing at the Motors & Melodies fundraiser. The event raises money for The Fowler Center in Mayville, Michigan. The charity offers opportunities for those with disabilities to enjoy life experiences they may typically have to avoid. The camp teaches those with disabilities to fish, cook, and even zip line, while giving their caretakers a break. The fundraiser is Thursday, September 19th. You can get tickets online.

Watch the video to hear Jill Jack and her band perform "Live like There's No Tomorrow."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.