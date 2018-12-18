Here's where you should go to find your fix for cheesecakes!

It's that time of year when everyone is indulging in sweets like cookies, pies, and cheesecakes! Knowing that host Tati Amare loves a good cheesecake, our resident foodie, Michelle Oliver, did some research to find three places that dish up some deliciously different cheesecakes. Here is where they went:

1) Lucki's Cheesecakes - 7111 McNichols Road, Detroit

This cute locally-owned shop is known for their cheesecakes. Their first ever cheesecake was The Banana Split, which features everything you would find on a banana split except for the ice cream. Fresh bananas and pineapples really make this treat stand out. Tati and Michelle also tried their popular banana pudding cheesecake, which is made with fresh bananas and vanilla wafflers. However, what really caught Michelle's eye when doing research was their Superman Cheesecake, which is designed to taste like the popular Michigan ice cream flavor of the same name. While you may spot a few of these colorful cakes around town, Lucki's is the original creator.



2) Kitty's Cheesecakes - 681 E. 8 Mile Road, Ferndale

Kitty's in Ferndale has a ton of decadent cheesecakes, and the owner treated Tati and Michelle to quite a few. They started by trying the Purple Rain Cheesecake, which the owner created in memory of Prince. This bright purple and white swirled cheesecake tastes like grapes with a classic graham cracker crust. They also dove into Kitty's Carrot Cake Cheesecake and Strawberry Shortcake Cheesecake, which both really put the emphasis on "cake." These double-decker treats are like a flavored cheesecake topped with the actual cake after which they are named. The Sweet Potato Cheesecake was a crowd favorite, tasting like a richer version of a sweet potato pie.



3) Cheat Treats - 5833 Schaefer Road, Dearborn

Can cheesecakes really be healthy for you? Well, this Dearborn bakery is going to try! Cheat Treats is known for making everyone's favorite sweets with less sugar and more protein, opting to use Stevia, protein powder, and coconut oil to get a similar taste. Their Coco Pebbles Cheesecake features the popular cereal with a mocha-flavored cheesecake. Tati and Michelle also tried the Birthday Cake Cheesecake which is flavored with white chocolate and has lots of colorful sprinkles.

Which cheesecake sounds tastiest to you? Let us know in the comments!

